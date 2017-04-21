Rallybacks fire up the D-backs’ fans, and vice versa
The Rallybacks are a big part of the fan experience at Chase Field.
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos
Greg Schulte reaches 3,000 games in D-backs' radio booth
1 day ago
D-backs have to 'tip their caps' to Padres' Chacin
1 day ago
Greinke: 'You make a mistake, it's gonna get hit'
1 day ago
Recap: 1 mistake costly for Greinke
1 day ago
De La Rosa making himself comfortable in D-backs bullpen
2 days ago
What are the chances the Suns land the No. 1 draft pick?
2 days ago