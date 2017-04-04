Pop quiz: How well do the D-backs know Torey Lovullo?

The Diamondbacks still have a lot to learn about first-year manager Torey Lovullo, but we're here to help.

More  FOX Sports Arizona  Videos

5 Minutes in the Box: Jordan Martinook

5 Minutes in the Box: Jordan Martinook

3 days ago

Chris Karpman talks Sun Devil football

Chris Karpman talks Sun Devil football

3 days ago

Hot Air: Nerdjocks rejoice, the games are upon us

Hot Air: Nerdjocks rejoice, the games are upon us

3 days ago

D.J. Foster reflects on Patriots' Super Bowl run

D.J. Foster reflects on Patriots' Super Bowl run

3 days ago

Tippett: Coyotes made too many puck mistakes

Tippett: Coyotes made too many puck mistakes

3 days ago

Five Minutes in the Box: Luke Schenn

Five Minutes in the Box: Luke Schenn

7 days ago

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos