Pollock plays translator when Peralta throws Jody a curveball

After A.J. Pollock and David Peralta each picked up four hits on Monday night, Jody Jackson caught up with the top of the Diamondbacks lineup and got much more than she expected.

More  FOX Sports Arizona  Videos

D-backs dedicate Paul Goldschmidt Field in Goodyear

D-backs dedicate Paul Goldschmidt Field in Goodyear

14 days ago

Hot Air: Juuust a bit outside

Hot Air: Juuust a bit outside

14 days ago

Pop quiz: How well do the D-backs know Torey Lovullo?

Pop quiz: How well do the D-backs know Torey Lovullo?

14 days ago

2017 D-backs Opening Day introductions

2017 D-backs Opening Day introductions

15 days ago

WATCH: Madison Bumgarner makes history

WATCH: Madison Bumgarner makes history

15 days ago

D-backs Opening Day time lapse

D-backs Opening Day time lapse

15 days ago

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos