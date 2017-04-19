Pollock plays translator when Peralta throws Jody a curveball
After A.J. Pollock and David Peralta each picked up four hits on Monday night, Jody Jackson caught up with the top of the Diamondbacks lineup and got much more than she expected.
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos
D-backs dedicate Paul Goldschmidt Field in Goodyear
14 days ago
Hot Air: Juuust a bit outside
14 days ago
Pop quiz: How well do the D-backs know Torey Lovullo?
14 days ago
2017 D-backs Opening Day introductions
15 days ago
WATCH: Madison Bumgarner makes history
15 days ago
D-backs Opening Day time lapse
15 days ago