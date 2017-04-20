Greinke: ‘You make a mistake, it’s gonna get hit’
Zack Greinke discusses Erick Aybar's 8th-inning home run that ave the Padres a 1-0 win over the D-backs.
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos
De La Rosa making himself comfortable in D-backs bullpen
7 hours ago
What are the chances the Suns land the No. 1 draft pick?
9 hours ago
David Peralta heating up as D-backs rout Padres
10 hours ago
Torey Lovullo talks Shelby Miller
10 hours ago
Overpowering Miller pitches into 8th in one-sided win
23 hours ago
Miller dominates as D-backs rout Padres
23 hours ago