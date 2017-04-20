Greinke: ‘You make a mistake, it’s gonna get hit’

Zack Greinke discusses Erick Aybar's 8th-inning home run that ave the Padres a 1-0 win over the D-backs.

More  FOX Sports Arizona  Videos

De La Rosa making himself comfortable in D-backs bullpen

De La Rosa making himself comfortable in D-backs bullpen

7 hours ago

What are the chances the Suns land the No. 1 draft pick?

What are the chances the Suns land the No. 1 draft pick?

9 hours ago

David Peralta heating up as D-backs rout Padres

David Peralta heating up as D-backs rout Padres

10 hours ago

Torey Lovullo talks Shelby Miller

Torey Lovullo talks Shelby Miller

10 hours ago

Overpowering Miller pitches into 8th in one-sided win

Overpowering Miller pitches into 8th in one-sided win

23 hours ago

Miller dominates as D-backs rout Padres

Miller dominates as D-backs rout Padres

23 hours ago

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos