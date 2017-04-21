D-backs Fiesta returns on Saturday outside of Chase Field
The D-backs Fiesta, Saturday at 3 p.m. at 4th Street and Jackson, is a street festival with food trucks, live music and activities to celebrate Arizona's Hispanic culture.
