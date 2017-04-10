Craig Cunningham returns to the ice
The Coyotes salute Craig Cunningham as he returns to Gila River Arena for the ceremonial puck drop prior to Saturday's season finale.
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos
D-backs dedicate Paul Goldschmidt Field in Goodyear
6 days ago
Hot Air: Juuust a bit outside
6 days ago
Pop quiz: How well do the D-backs know Torey Lovullo?
6 days ago
2017 D-backs Opening Day introductions
7 days ago
WATCH: Madison Bumgarner makes history
7 days ago
D-backs Opening Day time lapse
7 days ago