HIGHLIGHTS: Pollock has big day at plate, on bases, in center field

A.J. Pollock's all-around play was a bright spot for D-backs in Sunday's loss to the Reds.

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos

HIGHLIGHTS: Pollock has big day at plate, on bases, in center field

HIGHLIGHTS: Pollock has big day at plate, on bases, in center field

2 hours ago

Torey Lovullo: I wouldn't want these guys to change 1 thing

Torey Lovullo: I wouldn't want these guys to change 1 thing

2 hours ago

Recap: Corbin had his wipeout slider working

Recap: Corbin had his wipeout slider working

2 hours ago

D-backs looking forward to All-Star Game

D-backs looking forward to All-Star Game

3 hours ago

Willie Bloomquist: D-backs eerily similar to 2011 team

Willie Bloomquist: D-backs eerily similar to 2011 team

3 hours ago

Goldschmidt hits 20th home run to lift D-backs

Goldschmidt hits 20th home run to lift D-backs

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos»

FOX Sports Go