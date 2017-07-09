D-backs looking forward to All-Star Game

Zack Greinke, Robbie Ray, Paul Goldschmidt and Jake Lamb will represent the D-backs at Tuesday's All-Star Game in Miami.

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos

HIGHLIGHTS: Pollock has big day at plate, on bases, in center field

HIGHLIGHTS: Pollock has big day at plate, on bases, in center field

2 hours ago

Torey Lovullo: I wouldn't want these guys to change 1 thing

Torey Lovullo: I wouldn't want these guys to change 1 thing

2 hours ago

Recap: Corbin had his wipeout slider working

Recap: Corbin had his wipeout slider working

2 hours ago

D-backs looking forward to All-Star Game

D-backs looking forward to All-Star Game

3 hours ago

Willie Bloomquist: D-backs eerily similar to 2011 team

Willie Bloomquist: D-backs eerily similar to 2011 team

3 hours ago

Goldschmidt hits 20th home run to lift D-backs

Goldschmidt hits 20th home run to lift D-backs

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos»

FOX Sports Go