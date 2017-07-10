D-backs Alumni Game: Willie Bloomquist mic’d up
Listen in to Willie Bloomquist as he gets together with some of his former teammates for the Alumni Game.
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos
Willie Bloomquist: D-backs eerily similar to 2011 team
12 hours ago
D-backs Alumni Game: Willie Bloomquist mic'd up
12 hours ago
Torey Lovullo: I wouldn't want these guys to change 1 thing
12 hours ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Pollock has big day at plate, on bases, in center field
15 hours ago
Recap: Corbin had his wipeout slider working
15 hours ago
D-backs looking forward to All-Star Game
16 hours ago
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED