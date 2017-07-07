Torey Lovullo: It’s a tough loss to absorb
Manager Torey Lovullo assesses the state of the D-backs after they blew a 4-1 ninth-inning lead and were swept by the Dodgers.
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos
Storytime with Gracie: Nice words for a nasty pitcher
8 hours ago
Rodney: 'My command wasn't there tonight'
8 hours ago
Torey Lovullo: It's a tough loss to absorb
8 hours ago
Recap: Rodney melts down in 9th inning vs. Dodgers
8 hours ago
WATCH: D-backs belt 3 long home runs vs. Dodgers
8 hours ago
Rattlers looking to cap first IFL season with championship trophy
18 hours ago
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED