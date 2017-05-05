The Local 9: Torey Lovullo
D-backs manager Torey Lovullo riffs on Valley driving, Italian food and chicken wings in this preview of The Local 9, which debuts May 7 on FOX Sports Arizona.
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos
Ray deserved better after dominating outing vs. Nationals
1 day ago
Sen. McCain 'wouldn't be surprised' to see D-backs in playoffs
1 day ago
Aaron Judge hit a pregame home run that broke a restaurant camera
1 day ago
Goldy tells all on The Local 9
1 day ago
J.J. Hoover: Forget about yesterday, focus on today
1 day ago
Bradley the mastermind behind D-backs' patriotic dress up
2 days ago