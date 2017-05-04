Highlights: 6 walks costly for Shipley in start vs. Nationals

Bob Brenly and Steve Berthiaume discuss Braden Shipley's lack of command in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Natioanls.

More  FOX Sports Arizona  Videos

Ray deserved better after dominating outing vs. Nationals

Ray deserved better after dominating outing vs. Nationals

19 hours ago

Sen. McCain 'wouldn't be surprised' to see D-backs in playoffs

Sen. McCain 'wouldn't be surprised' to see D-backs in playoffs

19 hours ago

Aaron Judge hit a pregame home run that broke a restaurant camera

Aaron Judge hit a pregame home run that broke a restaurant camera

22 hours ago

Goldy tells all on The Local 9

Goldy tells all on The Local 9

1 day ago

J.J. Hoover: Forget about yesterday, focus on today

J.J. Hoover: Forget about yesterday, focus on today

1 day ago

Bradley the mastermind behind D-backs' patriotic dress up

Bradley the mastermind behind D-backs' patriotic dress up

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos