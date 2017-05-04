Aaron Judge hit a pregame home run that broke a restaurant camera

Judge caused a little property damage before the Yankees game on Tuesday.

More  FOX Sports Arizona  Videos

Hot Air: The stars (and stripes) align

Hot Air: The stars (and stripes) align

2 days ago

Lovullo on interference call: 'I politefully disagreed'

Lovullo on interference call: 'I politefully disagreed'

2 days ago

KidKaster Taylor finds Brandon Drury's funny bone

KidKaster Taylor finds Brandon Drury's funny bone

2 days ago

D-backs overcome 'brutal' call to walk-off Rockies in 13th

D-backs overcome 'brutal' call to walk-off Rockies in 13th

2 days ago

Descalso's first career walk-off wins it for D-backs

Descalso's first career walk-off wins it for D-backs

2 days ago

Lamb launches 481-ft HR, longest of season

Lamb launches 481-ft HR, longest of season

3 days ago

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos