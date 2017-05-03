Bullpen comes up big and D-backs outslug Nationals in series opener
Stever Berthiaum and Bob Brenly break down the Diamondbacks' 6-3 victory over the Nationals in the series opener in D.C.
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos
Hot Air: The stars (and stripes) align
1 day ago
Lovullo on interference call: 'I politefully disagreed'
1 day ago
KidKaster Taylor finds Brandon Drury's funny bone
1 day ago
D-backs overcome 'brutal' call to walk-off Rockies in 13th
2 days ago
Descalso's first career walk-off wins it for D-backs
2 days ago
Lamb launches 481-ft HR, longest of season
2 days ago