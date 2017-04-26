Iannetta: Everyone is pulling for each other in this clubhouse
Diamondbacks catcher Chris Iannetta discusses his team's 9-3 victory over the Padres.
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos
The D-backs Dab -- as defined by the Freight Train
13 hours ago
Chris Owings enjoying the ride
13 hours ago
Shelby Miller awaiting another opinion on ailing elbow
13 hours ago
'It rips your heart out'
13 hours ago
Rodney struggles and Padres pounce to down D-backs
1 day ago
Lovullo: 'A frustrating ending to a pretty well-pitched night'
1 day ago