Preview: NAU vs. Illinois State, 4 p.m. Saturday
The voice of the Lumberjacks Mitch Strohman examines Saturday's non-conference game between NAU's high-powered offense and llinois State's nationally ranked defense. The game can be seen at 4 p.m. on FOX Sports Arizona Plus.
- Big Sky
- CFB
- FCS (I-AA)
- FOX Sports Arizona
- FOX Sports Arizona - NAU Lumberjacks
- Illinois State Redbirds
- Missouri Valley
- Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
-
