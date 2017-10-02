Character Counts: Rachel Howard

Rachel Howard is the Boys and Girls Club Character Counts Kid of the Month for September.

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos

Character Counts: Rachel Howard

Character Counts: Rachel Howard

1 hr ago

Rest In Peace: Dave Strader

Rest In Peace: Dave Strader

4 hours ago

Coyotes open season with fresh start, renewed excitement

Coyotes open season with fresh start, renewed excitement

4 hours ago

WATCH: Hazelbaker homer opens D-backs scoring floodgate

WATCH: Hazelbaker homer opens D-backs scoring floodgate

23 hours ago

Like Archie Bradley, his parents are loving the D-backs 2017 season

Like Archie Bradley, his parents are loving the D-backs 2017 season

1 day ago

WATCH: A.J. Pollock launches his 14th home run

WATCH: A.J. Pollock launches his 14th home run

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos»