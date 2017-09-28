Archie Bradley: ‘I’m in a zone right now’
Archie Bradley is prepared for whatever role he's needed in the postseason.
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos
J.D. Martinez: 'You're going to have to get every single out to beat us.'
15 mins ago
Archie Bradley: 'I'm in a zone right now'
15 mins ago
The Sports Guys: FBI probe will have far-reaching tentacles
15 mins ago
WATCH: Lamb's 29th HR sets off crazy scramble for ball
17 hours ago
Stewart Mandel: Uphill challenge remains for Graham, Rodriguez
20 hours ago
Peter King: Palmer, Fitzgerald still capable of great things
20 hours ago
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED