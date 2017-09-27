WATCH: Martinez blasts grand slam into pool area
Diamondbacks slugger J.D. Martinez launches a grand slam into the pool area at Chase Field to give his team a big lead in the second inning Tuesday.
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos
PIR getting technology makeover, new name next year
15 mins ago
Duplantier named D-backs organizational pitcher of the year
15 mins ago
WATCH: Martinez blasts grand slam into pool area
1 hr ago
Zack Godley: A couple pitches came back to haunt me
1 day ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Giants capitalize on Godley's mistakes
1 day ago
Suns, 'a great group of guys that want to win,' ready for new season
1 day ago
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED