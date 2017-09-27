PIR getting technology makeover, new name next year
FOX Sports NASCAR analyst Michael Waltrip joins Todd Walsh to discuss a big announcement regarding PIR and preview the Nov. race, which will be Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s last in Arizona.
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos
PIR getting technology makeover, new name next year
1 hr ago
Duplantier named D-backs organizational pitcher of the year
1 hr ago
Zack Godley: A couple pitches came back to haunt me
22 hours ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Giants capitalize on Godley's mistakes
23 hours ago
Suns, 'a great group of guys that want to win,' ready for new season
23 hours ago
Cancer patient Kylie Rodgers 'fighting like Flo' to get back on the softball field
1 day ago
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED