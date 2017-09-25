Cancer patient Kylie Rodgers ‘fighting like Flo’ to get back on the softball field
After losing her hip and part of her leg to cancer, Kylie Rodgers is determined to return to the sports she loves, softball.
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos
Cancer patient Kylie Rodgers 'fighting like Flo' to get back on the softball field
15 mins ago
Torey Lovullo: I don't think they knew how good they could be
2 hours ago
J.D. Martinez: This is just the beginning
20 hours ago
Pool party! D-backs celebrate return to playoffs
20 hours ago
WATCH: J.D. Martinez sends D-backs into postseason with walk-off hit
20 hours ago
Top D-backs prospects take batting practice at Chase
1 day ago
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED