Cancer patient Kylie Rodgers ‘fighting like Flo’ to get back on the softball field

After losing her hip and part of her leg to cancer, Kylie Rodgers is determined to return to the sports she loves, softball.

Cancer patient Kylie Rodgers 'fighting like Flo' to get back on the softball field

15 mins ago

Torey Lovullo: I don't think they knew how good they could be

2 hours ago

J.D. Martinez: This is just the beginning

20 hours ago

Pool party! D-backs celebrate return to playoffs

20 hours ago

WATCH: J.D. Martinez sends D-backs into postseason with walk-off hit

20 hours ago

Top D-backs prospects take batting practice at Chase

1 day ago

