WATCH: Martinez sets D-backs record with 14th homer this month

J.D. Martinez cranks his 14th home run in September, to pass Luis Gonzalez for the most homers in a month in Diamondbacks franchise history.

1 hr ago

WATCH: Iannetta clobbers grand slam for his 2nd HR of the game

23 hours ago

Clayton Keller's confidence grows in second Coyotes' camp

1 day ago

Suns rebuilding 50 courts to mark 50th anniversary season

2 days ago

Jason Demers eager to fit in with Coyotes

2 days ago

Archie Bradley: Get the foot down and let it rip

2 days ago

