Top D-backs prospects take batting practice at Chase

Two of the Diamondbacks' top prospects -- Kristian Robinson, 2017 top international signee, and Pavin Smith, 2017 first-round draft pick -- took batting practice on the field with the team and came away even more motivated to return sooner rather than later.

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos

Top D-backs prospects take batting practice at Chase

Top D-backs prospects take batting practice at Chase

1 hr ago

WATCH: Martinez sets D-backs record with 14th homer this month

WATCH: Martinez sets D-backs record with 14th homer this month

5 hours ago

WATCH: Iannetta clobbers grand slam for his 2nd HR of the game

WATCH: Iannetta clobbers grand slam for his 2nd HR of the game

1 day ago

Clayton Keller's confidence grows in second Coyotes' camp

Clayton Keller's confidence grows in second Coyotes' camp

1 day ago

Suns rebuilding 50 courts to mark 50th anniversary season

Suns rebuilding 50 courts to mark 50th anniversary season

2 days ago

Jason Demers eager to fit in with Coyotes

Jason Demers eager to fit in with Coyotes

3 days ago

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos»