Top D-backs prospects take batting practice at Chase
Two of the Diamondbacks' top prospects -- Kristian Robinson, 2017 top international signee, and Pavin Smith, 2017 first-round draft pick -- took batting practice on the field with the team and came away even more motivated to return sooner rather than later.
1 hr ago
