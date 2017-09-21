Jason Demers eager to fit in with Coyotes

Newly acquired defenseman Jason Demers comments after his first practice with the Coyotes.

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos

Jason Demers eager to fit in with Coyotes

Jason Demers eager to fit in with Coyotes

1 hr ago

Archie Bradley: Get the foot down and let it rip

Archie Bradley: Get the foot down and let it rip

1 hr ago

HIGHLIGHTS: D-backs bullpen holds Padres in check, bats come alive late

HIGHLIGHTS: D-backs bullpen holds Padres in check, bats come alive late

1 hr ago

Arizona families raise awareness of Pitt Hopkins Syndrome

Arizona families raise awareness of Pitt Hopkins Syndrome

10 hours ago

WATCH: A.J. Pollock slugs 2 homers for D-backs

WATCH: A.J. Pollock slugs 2 homers for D-backs

1 day ago

Lovullo: 'Offensively, we just couldn't play catch up'

Lovullo: 'Offensively, we just couldn't play catch up'

2 days ago

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos»