Jason Demers eager to fit in with Coyotes
Newly acquired defenseman Jason Demers comments after his first practice with the Coyotes.
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos
Jason Demers eager to fit in with Coyotes
1 hr ago
Archie Bradley: Get the foot down and let it rip
1 hr ago
HIGHLIGHTS: D-backs bullpen holds Padres in check, bats come alive late
1 hr ago
Arizona families raise awareness of Pitt Hopkins Syndrome
10 hours ago
WATCH: A.J. Pollock slugs 2 homers for D-backs
1 day ago
Lovullo: 'Offensively, we just couldn't play catch up'
2 days ago