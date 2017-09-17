JD Martinez goes deep for his 40th home run of the year

JD Martinez goes deep for a 2 run home run, his 40th of the season

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos

JD Martinez goes deep for his 40th home run of the year

JD Martinez goes deep for his 40th home run of the year

15 mins ago

WATCH: J.D. Martinez clubs 40th home run

WATCH: J.D. Martinez clubs 40th home run

15 mins ago

WATCH: Goldy takes Bumgarner deep for early lead

WATCH: Goldy takes Bumgarner deep for early lead

19 hours ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Ray with another dominant outing

HIGHLIGHTS: Ray with another dominant outing

1 day ago

New-look Coyotes excited for a new season

New-look Coyotes excited for a new season

2 days ago

'8 incredible innings' by Zack Godley

'8 incredible innings' by Zack Godley

2 days ago

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos»