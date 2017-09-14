The Sports Guys: Arizona-UTEP preview

Sports Guys Matt Moreno, Steve Rivera and Anthony Gimino believe the Wildcats should win big over an overmatched UTEP team, or things are seriously wrong.

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos

WATCH: D-backs stun Rockies with 5-run first

WATCH: D-backs stun Rockies with 5-run first

15 mins ago

Brad Cesmat's Football AZ: Storm clouds hovering at ASU

Brad Cesmat's Football AZ: Storm clouds hovering at ASU

1 hr ago

The Sports Guys: Arizona-UTEP preview

The Sports Guys: Arizona-UTEP preview

2 hours ago

The Local 9: Mark Grace

The Local 9: Mark Grace

6 hours ago

A.J. Pollock breaks slump with 4-RBI game

A.J. Pollock breaks slump with 4-RBI game

6 hours ago

WATCH: Pollock belts 3-run homer into Archie Bradley's glove

WATCH: Pollock belts 3-run homer into Archie Bradley's glove

18 hours ago

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos»