WATCH: Pollock belts 3-run homer into Archie Bradley’s glove

A.J. Pollock hits a 3-run homer into the D-backs bullpen, where it's caught by Archie Bradley.

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos

A.J. Pollock breaks slump with 4-RBI game

A.J. Pollock breaks slump with 4-RBI game

2 hours ago

WATCH: Pollock belts 3-run homer into Archie Bradley's glove

WATCH: Pollock belts 3-run homer into Archie Bradley's glove

3 hours ago

The Local 9: Mark Grace

The Local 9: Mark Grace

14 hours ago

WATCH: Martinez leaves the yard for the 9th time in 9 games

WATCH: Martinez leaves the yard for the 9th time in 9 games

1 day ago

The Local 9: Taijuan Walker

The Local 9: Taijuan Walker

1 day ago

Lovullo: We liked Barrett-Arenado matchup

Lovullo: We liked Barrett-Arenado matchup

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos»