WATCH: Pollock belts 3-run homer into Archie Bradley’s glove
A.J. Pollock hits a 3-run homer into the D-backs bullpen, where it's caught by Archie Bradley.
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos
A.J. Pollock breaks slump with 4-RBI game
2 hours ago
WATCH: Pollock belts 3-run homer into Archie Bradley's glove
3 hours ago
The Local 9: Mark Grace
14 hours ago
WATCH: Martinez leaves the yard for the 9th time in 9 games
1 day ago
The Local 9: Taijuan Walker
1 day ago
Lovullo: We liked Barrett-Arenado matchup
1 day ago
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED