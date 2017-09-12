HIGHLIGHTS: Greinke solid for 7 innings in no-decision vs. Rockies
Zack Grienke struck out six and gave up two runs in seven innings in the Diamondbacks' eventual 5-4 loss to the Rockies.
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos
Lovullo: We liked Barrett-Arenado matchup
2 hours ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Greinke solid for 7 innings in no-decision vs. Rockies
12 hours ago
The Local 9: T.J. McFarland
20 hours ago
Executive Sunday: Amiel Sawdaye
1 day ago
KidKaster Isaiah Lieberman gets the scoop on Ketel Marte's wardrobe
1 day ago
Torey Lovullo: Archie Bradley combines incredible energy, leadership
1 day ago