Paul Goldschmidt marks 30th birthday with 34th home run
Paul Goldschmidt weighs in on Sunday's 3-2 victory over the Padres.
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos
Torey Lovullo: Archie Bradley combines incredible energy, leadership
13 hours ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Power display by Martinez, Goldschmidt lifts D-backs to 3-2 win
13 hours ago
Paul Goldschmidt marks 30th birthday with 34th home run
13 hours ago
Archie Bradley: 'I'm having more fun than ever in my life'
13 hours ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Padres punish D-backs' bullpen with 6-run 9th
1 day ago
Torey Lovullo: We've had 3 or 4 that have kept me up all night
1 day ago
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED