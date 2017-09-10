Torey Lovullo: We’ve had 3 or 4 that have kept me up all night
Torey Lovullo reacts to Saturdays 8-7 loss to San Diego after the D-backs gave up six runs in the ninth innning.
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos
HIGHLIGHTS: Padres punish D-backs' bullpen with 6-run 9th
14 hours ago
Torey Lovullo: We've had 3 or 4 that have kept me up all night
14 hours ago
HIGHLIGHTS: D-backs nearly erase 8-run deficit in 2 innings
1 day ago
Gracie plays at the Field of Dreams
1 day ago
Local 9 preview: Mark Grace, man of the people
1 day ago
Peter King: Cardinals need another weapon
2 days ago
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED