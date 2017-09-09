Gracie plays at the Field of Dreams

Mark Grace discusses played at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa. And he recorded an infield single.

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos

HIGHLIGHTS: D-backs nearly erase 8-run deficit in 2 innings

HIGHLIGHTS: D-backs nearly erase 8-run deficit in 2 innings

12 hours ago

Gracie plays at the Field of Dreams

Gracie plays at the Field of Dreams

12 hours ago

Local 9 preview: Mark Grace, man of the people

Local 9 preview: Mark Grace, man of the people

22 hours ago

Peter King: Cardinals need another weapon

Peter King: Cardinals need another weapon

1 day ago

Hot Air: J.D. rewrites the record book (and the internet)

Hot Air: J.D. rewrites the record book (and the internet)

1 day ago

Local 9 preview: Taijuan Walker talks social media, shoes and French bulldogs

Local 9 preview: Taijuan Walker talks social media, shoes and French bulldogs

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos»