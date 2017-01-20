Wiley scores 30 as Eastern Washington drubs NAU

CHENEY, Wash. — Jacob Wiley was 14 of 16 from the field for 30 points to lead Eastern Washington to an 84-62 drubbing of Northern Arizona in Big Sky Conference action on Thursday night.

Wiley, who had his third straight game with 27 or more points, also grabbed eight rebounds, swatted away four shots and dished out four assists. In his last three games he has hit 39 of 48 field goal attempts. Mason Peatling added 10 points with two assists and two steals for Eastern Washington (12-7, 4-2).

Northern Arizona took an early lead. Sir Washington drove for a layup to give EWU is first lead, 21-20, at the 8:39 mark of the first half. The Eagles led 37-31 at the break and pushed that to 72-50 with 6:22 left. The Lumberjacks never threatened in the final half.

“Eastern Washington made a good adjustment at halftime,” NAU coach Jack Murphy said. “They stopped shooting three’s and took the ball inside. We have to do a better job of finishing around the rim and in the paint. Our 3-point percentage was fine and so was our 3-point percentage defense. It came down to points in the paint and that’s what hurt us.”

Mike Green had 15 points Ako Kaluna added 12 for NAU (4-15, 1-5).