Wild Card Wednesday brings 12 hours of D-backs programming on FOX Sports Arizona

PHOENIX — When the Arizona Diamondbacks host the National League Wild Card game on Oct. 4, FOX Sports Arizona will offer 12-plus hours of programming to get fans set for the matchup and to wrap everything up once the game ends.

The schedule includes a special four-hour pregame show broadcast live from Game 7 Grill outside Chase Field, featuring Todd Walsh, Jody Jackson, Mark Grace, Brandon Webb and Steve Berthiaume. And then, immediately after the game ends on TBS, switch the channel back to FOX Sports Arizona for a one-hour postgame show from the FOX Sports Arizona crew that has covered the team all season long. The postgame show will also be done from Game 7 Grill.

The “Wild Card Wednesday” programming lineup also includes the debut of “Mark Grace Storytime Theatre” at 12:30 p.m., as Gracie shares some of his best stories about participating in the postseason during his playing career.

6 a.m. — Diamondbacks Live Postgame Wildcard Clincher replay from 9/24

7 a.m. — #DbacksGiveBack show

7:30 a.m. — Diamondbacks Live Postgame Wildcard Clincher replay from 9/24

8:30 a.m. — D-backs Driven In (David Peralta)

9 a.m. — D-backs Driven In (Andrew Chafin and Zack Godley)

9:30 a.m. — #DbacksGiveBack show

10 a.m. — Game of #OurSeason (J.D. Martinez 4-home run game vs LA on Sept. 4)

Noon — Diamondbacks: 10th Inning — Best of the Local Nine

12:30 p.m. — Mark Grace Storytime Theater

1-5 p.m. — Diamondbacks Live Postseason Edition pregame show from Game 7 Grill

After the game – Diamondbacks Live Postseason Edition postgame show from Game 7 Grill (1 hour)

Encore — Replay of the Diamondbacks Live Postseason Edition postgame show (1 hour)