Watch ASU vs. Texas Tech on FOX Sports Arizona Plus

Saturday’s Arizona State at Texas Tech football game will be televised in Arizona and New Mexico on FOX Sports Arizona Plus and nationally on 12 other FSN regional sports networks. The game can also be streamed on the free FOX Sports GO app or on FOXSportsGO.com.

For FOX Sports Arizona Plus channel listings, click on this link.

Kickoff is at 5 p.m. in Arizona (8 p.m. ET).

Here’s a list of the network across the country that are carrying the game.

FOX Sports Arizona Plus

FOX Sports West

Prime Ticket

FOX Sports Detroit Plus

FOX Sports Southwest Plus

FOX Sports Ohio

FOX Sports Midwest

FOX Sports Kansas City Plus

FOX Sports North Plus

FOX Sports South

FOX Sports Southeast

FOX Sports Wisconsin Plus

AT&T Sportsnet in Pittsburgh