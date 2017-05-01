This date in FOX Sports Arizona history
On Sept. 7, 1996, FOX Sports Arizona hit the airwaves with our first telecast — a Pac-10 football showdown between Washington and Arizona State. Check back with us daily as we recount some of the top sports moments in Arizona during our 20 years of serving the state’s sports fans.
May 1
2000
Suns forward Rodney Rogers wins the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award after averaging 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
2005
Joe Johnson scores 25 points to lead the Suns to a 123-115 win over Memphis and a four-game sweep of their first-round playoff series.