This date in FOX Sports Arizona history

On Sept. 7, 1996, FOX Sports Arizona hit the airwaves with our first telecast — a Pac-10 football showdown between Washington and Arizona State. Check back with us daily as we recount some of the top sports moments in Arizona during our 20 years of serving the state’s sports fans.

Feb. 1

2009

The Cardinals suffer a heart-breaking 27-23 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLIII in Tampa, Fla., as their bid for an upset victory ends with 42 seconds left when Santonio Holmes beats three Cardinals defenders in the back of the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown catch.

The Cardinals took a 23-20 lead on Larry Fitzgerald’s 64-yard touchdown reception with less than 3 minutes to play, but the Arizona defense was unable to put the final nail in the coffin against Holmes and Ben Roethlisberger.

Kurt Warner passed for 377 yards with three touchdowns and one interception, but the lone interception proved critical. The Cardinals were trailing by 3 just before the end of the first half and had first and goal at Pittsburgh’s 1. Warner tried to hip Anquan Boldin on a quick pass, but James Harrison stepped in between and returned the interception 100 yards for a Steelers’ touchdown — essentially a 14-point swing.

2012

Steve Nash had 10 assists to go with 30 points in a 120-103 victory over the New Orleans Hornets, passing Kevin Johnson to become the all-time franchise leader in assists. Nash tallied his record-breaking 6,519th assist on a fastbreak outlet pass to Josh Childress for a layup.

2015

In yet another dramaric ending to an Arizona-hosted Super Bowl, Malcolm Butler stepped in front of Ricardo Lockette to pick off a Russell Wilson pass and cement New England’s 28-24 victory over Seattle in in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium.

Tom Brady completed 37 of 50 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns against the NFL’s top-ranked defense, including a 3-yarder to Julian Edelman with 2:02 remaining as New England rallied from a 10-point deficit. But the victory seemed far from certain as the Seahawks drove deep into New England territory, taking advantage of Jermaine Kearse’s circus catch for a first down on the Patriots 5.

Marshawn Lynch carried to the 1 on first down, but the Seahawks went away from their bread and butter on second down, and Butler made the game-saving interception with 20 seconds to play.

“For it to come down to a play like that, I hate that we have to live with that,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said, “because we did everything right to win the football game.”

2015

Quebec-born rookie goaltender Louis Domingue, making his first career start, gave up two goals on the first four shots he faced but didn’t allow another the rest of the way to lead the Coyotes to a 3-2 victory over his hometown team, the Montreal Canadiens.

Louis Domingue goes spread eagle as Canadiens center Gabriel Dumont slides into the Coyotes rookie goaltender.

January

December

November

October

September