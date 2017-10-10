Suns stumble from the start, get blown out by Jazz

PHOENIX — Ricky Rubio scored 20 points in only 15 first-half minutes, getting the rest of the night off as Utah rolled to a 120-102 victory over the Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Jazz never trailed, and had a 28-point lead by the time the game was 21 minutes old.

Donovan Mitchell added 17 for the Jazz.

Devin Booker scored 19 for Phoenix, and Alex Len added 18.

Rubio shot 8 for 10 and also had three steals. Derrick Favors was plus-22 in 20 minutes, finishing with nine points, six rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks in that little bit of work.

Josh Jackson added 14 points and Marquese Chriss had 13 for the Suns. Eric Bledsoe handed out seven assists but shot just 1 for 6. .Phoenix took 41 free throws to Utah’s 17.

UP NEXT: Utah (4-0) visits the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Phoenix (1-2) hosts Portland on Wednesday.