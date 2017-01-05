The Phoenix Suns have struggled to find consistent success through the first half of the season, but they have a blueprint on how to get it done.

Phoenix is coming off Tuesday’s 99-90 home victory over Miami. It was the third time in their past four games that they have held an opponent to 91 points or fewer — and it’s that sort of sustained defensive commitment that coach Earl Watson is looking for from his young team on a nightly basis.

The Suns (11-25) will try to carry that over on Thursday night as they travel to Dallas for the first of two games with the struggling Mavericks (11-24) over the next eight days. The game can be seen on FOX Sports Arizona and FOX Sports GO, starting at 6 p.m.

Tyson Chandler, who left Dallas to sign with the Suns two years ago, had his third 20-rebound game of the season against the Heat, becoming the first Suns player to have at least three in a season since Charles Barkley had five in 1993-94.

Rookie forward Marquese Chriss scored a career-high 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting against Miami. He ranks fifth among rookies in scoring (7.2 points per game) and has reached double figures nine times.

The Suns have won their last three at home but have lost six straight on the road.

“We want to win on the road too, as well as at home,” Chriss said. “I think it’s good for us to build up a little reputation. We’re in a groove right now and have a little confidence in our next couple of games coming up.

Dallas has won its last four games against Phoenix, and the Mavericks have been playing better of late after a rough start to this season, going 5-4 over their last nine games.

“We are getting some guys back from injury. We are starting to build a little team chemistry,” veteran guard Devin Harris said.

Dallas beat Washington 113-105 on Tuesday behind Harrison Barnes’ 26 points. Dirk Nowitzki has taken a backseat to Barnes in the attack and has been impressed with how his first-year teammate is adjusting as the season progresses.

“He’s finding shooters on the perimeter,” Nowitzki said. “He knows he’s getting double-teamed some when he gets too deep on those (isolation) plays, and he’s making good plays.

“I don’t think he made those plays a few weeks ago. He’s got more experience. I think the game slows down for him a little bit. He just knows how to get his shots up, but if not, where his open guys are. Give him credit.”

The Mavs and Suns will face off three more times this season, including a week from Wednesday in Mexico City.