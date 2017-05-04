Suns hire Kevin Ray as play-by-play announcer on FOX Sports Arizona

PHOENIX — Longtime Valley broadcaster Kevin Ray has been hired as play-by-play announcer for Suns broadcasts on FOX Sports Arizona starting with the 2017-18 season. Ray, who has been sideline reporter the last five seasons, replaces Steve Albert, who announced his retirement in April.

“This is a position I have aspired to reach for a very long time, and to be selected to move into this seat means the world to me,” said Ray. “I’ve had the same passion for this team that the fans do, and to now be able to deliver that emotion to them night in and night out is an absolute dream come true. There are a lot of people who have been instrumental in getting me to this place, and to all of them I am truly grateful. I can’t wait to tip off the 50th season of Suns basketball in October.”

Ray has also served as the television play-by-play voice of the Phoenix Mercury and the Arizona Rattlers.

“Kevin has done a tremendous job for us in multiple broadcast capacities over the years,” Suns president Jason Rowley said. “His knowledge of both past and present members of our organization is an important factor in connecting with our fans, and in his expanded role Kevin will continue to provide the insight, intelligence and passion for Suns basketball that our fans enjoy.”