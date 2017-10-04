Suns edge Blazers in preseason opener behind Warren’s 23 points

TJ Warren scored 23 points and the Suns rallied with a 41-point fourth quarter to defeat the Trail Blazers 114-112 in their preseason opener in Portland.

Damian Lillard had 18 points for the Trail Blazers.

No. 4 overall selection Josh Jackson scored 14 points, Devin Booker had 19 points and Alex Len finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds for Phoenix.

Rookie Caleb Swanigan scored 18 points for Portland. Fellow rookie Zach Collins was limited to five points but had a team-high eight rebounds. Jusuf Nurkic added 16 points for the Trail Blazers, but CJ McCollum shot just 4 for 13 for his 10 points.

UP NEXT: Phoenix (1-0) visits Utah on Friday. Portland (0-1) hosts Toronto on Thursday.