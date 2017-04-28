Shelby Miller has UCL tear, weighing Tommy John surgery

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Shelby Miller has a partially torn ligament in his elbow and is considering Tommy John surgery.

Miller said Thursday that he has a tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament, but it was not a 100 percent tear. He also has a flexor strain in his elbow.

Miller has been on the disabled list since Monday with right forearm soreness and consulted with three different doctors who came up with similar diagnoses.

Miller was transferred to the 60-day DL on Thursday and will decide whether to have Tommy John surgery or try rehab, which might include stem cell injections to promote healing.

“It sucks, it’s not good news,” Miller said. “You never want to be put in this kind of situation, never would you ever think it could happen to you, but it is what it is, it’s just one of those things that you can’t control. I’m pretty torn up about not being able to pitch for a while.”

Miller said he’d prefer to avoid surgery, but he will need to consider both the short-term and long-term implications.

“It’s just putting together what is best. How am I going to come back stronger? If I do other options, is there an opportunity where it might not work out and I’d eventually have to get it done? It’s not going to be an easy decision for me.”

Said manager Torey Lovullo: “Tough day. Those are tough things to hear. But we’re gonna find a way to get through this.

“It’s a situation where we know Shelby is an incredible team player . His teammates love him. In my discusions with him, he’s made that be known, he wants to try to find a way to get back in there as quickly as possible, but weighing all the consequences, long-term, short-term, these are going to be things we’re going to think about.”

The Diamondbacks purchased the contract of left-hander T.J. McFarland from Triple-A Reno to take Miller’s spot on the 40-man roster.

Zack Godley made a start in place of Miller on Wednesday but was sent back to Reno after the game, and Lovullo said the team is still considering its options for filling the rotation moving forward.

Archie Bradley, who has been a revelation in six relief appearances, including a three-inning outing on Wednesday night, will be one of the options, Lovullo said.

“Without having seen him start, it’s easy to say that leaving him in the bullpen would be most beneficial to this ball club, but where the strongest need arises, we’ll fill the gap with the best option. We’re still trying to figure out what that best option is.”