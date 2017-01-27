Ronnie Price returns for 3rd stint with Suns

The Phoenix Suns have brought back point guard Ronnie Price for a third stint with the team, signing him to a 10-day contract.

An 11-year NBA veteran, Price most recently played last season with the Suns, averaging a career-best 5.3 points while appearing in a career-high 62 games.

In addition to 2015-16, Price played for Phoenix 2011-12, averaging 3.6 points and 1.9 assists in 36 games. For his career, the 6-2, 190-pound point guard has averaged 3.8 points and 1.8 assists in 530 games with Sacramento, Utah, Phoenix, Portland, Orlando and the Los Angeles Lakers.

In the NBA’s 2016-17 GM Survey, the 33-year-old floor general tied for second place with Suns forward Jared Dudley in response to the question, “Which active player will make the best head coach someday?”