Ronnie Price returns for 3rd stint with Suns
The Phoenix Suns have brought back point guard Ronnie Price for a third stint with the team, signing him to a 10-day contract.
An 11-year NBA veteran, Price most recently played last season with the Suns, averaging a career-best 5.3 points while appearing in a career-high 62 games.
In addition to 2015-16, Price played for Phoenix 2011-12, averaging 3.6 points and 1.9 assists in 36 games. For his career, the 6-2, 190-pound point guard has averaged 3.8 points and 1.8 assists in 530 games with Sacramento, Utah, Phoenix, Portland, Orlando and the Los Angeles Lakers.
In the NBA’s 2016-17 GM Survey, the 33-year-old floor general tied for second place with Suns forward Jared Dudley in response to the question, “Which active player will make the best head coach someday?”
"We're all family here. Earl's a great coach. The organization's awesome." – Ronnie Price on returning to Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/QDVn39Aw3K
— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 27, 2017