Roadrunners’ Fischer named AHL player of the week

Christian Fischer, a second-round draft pick in 2015, ranks second among AHL rookies with 15 goals in 29 games.

Coyotes prospect Christian Fischer of the Tucson Roadrunners was named American Hockey League Player of the Week for Jan. 9-15 after tallying three goals and four assists in three Roadunners’ games.

Fischer had a plus-5 rating in the three games, helping the Roadrunners to a 3-0-0 week. He had one goal and one assist in two of the game, and one goal and two assists in a 5-3 victory over Texas.

For the season, the 19-year-old Fischer has 15 goals and 16 assists in 29 games. A second-round draft pick of the Coyotes in 2015, he ranks second among all AHL rookies in goals and third in points.