Reports: D-backs’ Goldschmidt to play for Team USA in World Baseball Classic

Team USA’s World Baseball Classic roster includes plenty of high-profile names, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network and FOX Sports.

Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado, Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy and Giants catcher Buster Posey are among the first crop of committed players, Morosi reports.

Other names include Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy, Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer, Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler and Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford. Outfielders reportedly include Christian Yelich (Marlins), Adam Jones (Orioles) and Andrew McCutchen (Pirates). Lucroy, Hosmer and Jones played in the 2013 tournament.

Max Scherzer (Nationals) and Chris Archer (Rays) have publicly committed to joining the pitching staff.

This year’s tournament begins March 6 in Seoul, Korea. Team USA will play in Pool C, which kicks off March 9 in Miami. The finals will be March 20-22 at Dodger Stadium in L.A.