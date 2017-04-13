Rattlers take on Screaming Eagles in Salt Lake City

The Arizona Rattlers (3-3) will try to build on the momentum from last week’s victory over Nebraska as they take on the Salt Lake Screaming Eagles (1-5) on Friday night in Salt Lake City.

The Rattlers’ offense is gaining momentum behind quarterback Cody Sokol, who earned the Indoor Football League Offensive Player of the Week award in his second start, completing 17 of 30 passes for 165 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in last week’s 39-36 victory. Sokol also ran for 33 yards to complement the rushing of running backs Darrell Monroe and Ketrich Harmon. Harmon has rushed for 200 yards and four touchdowns in four games; Monroe has 176 yards and two TDs in four games.

Defensively, the Rattlers held Nebraska to 149 total yards of offense and just 85 through the air.

Salt Lake quarterback Verlon Reed threw for 205 yards in last week’s 39-33 loss to Wichita Falls. The Screaming Eagles defense limited the Nighthawks to 214 total yards. Don Unamba is tied for the league lead with four interceptions.

After Friday, the Rattlers return home for a pair of games vs. Spokane and Green Bay. Both will be televised on FOX Sports Arizona Plus.