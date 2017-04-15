Rattlers take down Screaming Eagles in shootout

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The Arizona Rattlers stayed perfect in conference play with a 73-60 win over the Salt Lake Screaming Eagles on Friday night.

The win keeps the Rattlers within striking distance of the conference lead.

The Rattlers racked up eight rushing touchdowns in their win Saturday night, a feat that has not been seen before in Arizona. RB Darrell Monroe led the way, with five touchdowns; a new team record. He also had 80 yards on 14 attempts (5.7 yards per rush). Right behind him was WR Jamal Miles with 22 yards and 3 touchdowns. Miles also returned the initial kickoff for a 56-yard touchdown. QB Cody Sokol also had a productive night, completed six of his 10 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown. He did have one interception.

The Rattlers (4-3) secondary had a big night as well. Both DB Allen Chapman and Arkeith Brown each had an interception, and DB Nathan Lindsey picked off two two-point conversions.

Salt Lake QB Verlon Reed accounted for most of the Screaming Eagles (1-6) offense, obtained eight total touchdowns. He completed 20 of his 32 attempts for 162 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed 11 times for 107 yards (9.7 yards per rush) and four rushing touchdowns.