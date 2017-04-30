Rattlers rout Blizzard, improve to 5-4

PHOENIX — Quarterback Cody Sokol, receiver Jamal Miles and running back Darrell Monroe had big nights offensively as the Arizona Rattlers improved to 5-4 with a 64-29 victory over the Green Bay Blizzard (2-7) on Saturday night at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

The Rattlers fell behind 14-7 early in the second quarter before breaking loose offensively.

Sokol completed 11 of 18 passes for 113 yards and five touchdowns, Miles had four touchdown receptions and one rushing TD and Monroe had 16 carries for 138 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown run.

“When we go out there and work hard, the results will come.” Sokol said. “We just have to keep working hard.”

The Rattlers defense recorded a pair of interceptions. Adam Sauder had seven tackles and two pass breakups.

“I thought that in all three phases we played pretty good tonight,” head coach Kevin Guy said.