Rattlers knock off first-place Danger

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Arizona Rattlers defeated the first-place Nebraska Danger 39-36 with a last-second field goal at the Heartland Events Center on Friday.

With the win, the Rattlers (3-3) have pulled within a half of a game in playoff position, and a single game away from the first-place Spokane Empire (4-2), who moved into pole position with the Nebraska (4-3) loss.

Rattlers quarterback Cody Sokol got his second start, and had a solid outing, completing 17 of 30 passes for 165 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 33 yards on the ground.

The game came down to special teams, where Arizona kicker Sawyer Petre had his best night as a Rattler so far this season. He completed all four of his point-after attempts along with completing three of four field goals, which included the game winner with four seconds left on the clock.