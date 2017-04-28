Preview: Rattlers vs. Green Bay Blizzard, 6 p.m. Saturday

PHOENIX — The Arizona Rattlers (4-4) will try to get back on the winning track as they host the Green Bay Blizzard (2-7) at 6 p.m. Saturday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The game can be seen on FOX Sports Arizona Plus and FOX Sports GO.

The Rattlers already own one victory over the Blizzard — a 30-29 decision in Green Bay that wasn’t decided until the Blizzard’s Zeke Arevalo missed a game-tying extra point with 41 second to play.

The Rattlers are coming off a 60-51 home-field loss to the Spokane Empire. Quarterback Cody Sokol has a career-best six touchdown passes in the loss, four of those to Anthony Amos.

The Rattlers are third in the Indoor Football League in scoring with an average of 49.1 points per game and second in total offense (244.9 yards).

The Blizzard are coming off a 56-49 loss to Sioux Falls — their fifth loss in a row.

Green Bay quarterback Matt Behrendt has passed for 1,341 yards and 24 touchdowns.

The Blizzard are ninth in the IFL in both scoring (35.0) and total offense (199.8), but they rank first in total defense (194.8) and second in scoring defense (37.0).