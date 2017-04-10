Preview: D-backs vs. Giants, 1 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona

The Diamondbacks have matched the best start in franchise history through seven games at 6-1, but there’s no backing off the gas.

They open a 10-game road trip Monday in San Francisco, the first of 20 consecutive games against NL West opponents. The D-backs and Giants met for four games last week in Phoenix, with Arizona prevailing in three of four.

“We’re going to celebrate this moment and move through it as fast as we can and get ready for a very tough series in San Francisco,” manager Torey Lovullo said..

Even after the Diamondbacks were limited to a rather modest three runs Sunday in a 3-2 win over the Indians, Arizona begins Week 2 leading all of baseball in hits, runs and batting average.

“That’s what we wanted … to go out and get off to a good start and get things rolling in the right direction,” Diamondbacks second baseman Brandon Drury said after contributing a .476 average to the club’s hot start. “We’ve got a very special group here.”

Twenty-seven of the team’s 48 runs came in the opening series against the Giants, when the Diamondbacks saw San Francisco’s top four pitchers. Arizona will miss Bumgarner and Cueto this time around.

Monday’s game is a pitching rematch of last Wednesday’s 8-6 Arizona victory, featuring Taijuan Walker and Matt Moore. The D-backs got to Moore for eight hits and six runs –only three were earned — in 5 1/3 innings.

The Giants are already four games behind the D-backs with a 2-5 record, but they arrive at AT&T Park for their home opener coming off a 5-3 victory at San Diego that snapped a four-game losing streak.

“Today was about getting that win at all costs,” closer Mark Melancon said Sunday. “I think we can build off today.”

Walker gave up seven hits and four runs in six innings against the Giants last week while making his Arizona debut. Giants first baseman Brandon Belt had a triple and a home run.